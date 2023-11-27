Delta glows for Andrew Aganbi

The stage is set for the biggest gathering of international faces in Delta State.

December 1-3, 2023, Koko and Sapele will play host to high-ranking personalities.

‘’This is an important rendezvous for the friends, business associates and family members of the late Delta politician, Andrew Aganbi. A memorial golf kitty will take place at the Sapele Athletic Club on Friday, December 1, 2023’’ a statement in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government by the Chief Executive Officer of Akogate Water and Oil, said.

‘’Friends of the late world class caterer, hotel management expert and politician, Andrew Aganbi, will look forward to the memorial concerts at Canaan Land Golf & Country Club, Koko on Saturday, December 2, 2023.’’

All eyes will be in the direction of local and foreign troupes, pop stars and reggae musicians.’’

The statement listed De Pub Night, recitation in English and Itsekiri, cultural displays of traditional dances and modes of dressing as key programmes.

‘’A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the New Birth Baptist Church, Besides Youth Town Hall, New Road Beach, Koko. Farewell party and reception for local and foreign guests will be held in the afternoon at Canaan Land Golf & Country Club, Koko.’’

Andrew Aganbi was buried in London, capital of England on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Death laid his filthy hands on him in September 2023 at the age of 59.

His casket was carried from Church of the Good Shepherd, Downham to Grove Park Cemetery, Marvel Lane.

During the well-attended service of songs and funeral mass at Gateway Chapel, Camp David, and Church of the Good Shepherd, Downham, Bromley, Andrew Aganbi’s sterling qualities, his good deeds, works and thought were emphasized.

The late Delta State politician was the very essence of compassion, duty, pedigree and style.

He was overwhelmingly magnanimous and released on friends and relatives his wealth.

His death set up a wave of heartfelt tributes from the numerous lives he touched and the thousands who he inspired in the cause of a highly productive and fulfilled life.

Speaker after speaker stressed Andrew Aganbi’s capacity for love, caring, courage, role in the political development of Delta State and the unique niche he filled in the days of hotel and night club development in Nigeria.

Family members noted his ‘’tireless work, creative thinking, total integrity, discipline and generosity.

They emphasized Andrew Aganbi’s cordial relationship marked by candor, trust and extraordinary understanding.

To his business associates, Andrew Aganbi exemplified the essence of dignity in appearance, in thought, in speech and in action.

’’Andrew Aganbi, creative, generous and pleasant, left much for us to cherish. He was an epitome of compassion, selflessness and rationality. He was a shining light in the life of Nigerians and lots of people that met him on the journey called life. We shall forever miss his amiable disposition, the very essence of a happy and fulfilled life’’ Business mogul, Felix Aganbi said.

