Delta gets new Customary Court of Appeal President

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday swore in Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere as the Acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

In a speech at the event in Asaba, Okowa said that his adminstration had provided the state judiciary with the right tools, personnel and conducive environment for ease of administering justice.

He gave assurance that his outgoing administration would not cease to promote the growth and development of native laws and customs.

“As this administration winds down, we can take pride in our modest efforts to provide the judiciary with the right tools, personnel and environment conducive to administer justice without any let or hindrance.

“Overall, I believe we have fared well in improving the welfare and working conditions of the bench and the staff in the customary court system, within the limits of available resources,” he said.

Okowa affirmed that Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), from which the Nigerian Judiciary derives its powers to administer justice, empowered District and Area Customary Courts to adjudicate in land disputes, marriage, succession, inheritance, guardianship and custody of children in rural communities.

He said that those charged with the responsibility of administering justice under the customary court system “must be men and women of impeccable character”, free from selfishness, greed and covetousness.

He further said that the judges must also be driven by the principles of natural justice, fair hearing, equity, common sense and good conscience, being the bedrock of the customary court system.

Okowa poured encomium on Ojugbana-Orishedere, saying that she had demonstrated a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct that would enable her to succeed in her new position.

According to the governor, her appointment was on merit and well-deserved.

He said that Ojugbana-Orishedere’s appointment followed Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze’s retirement on Monday upon her attainment of the mandatory 65 years.

“Today’s swearing-in of Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere is in line with the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), which stipulates that the highest-ranking judge in the Customary Court of Appeal will act as President, pending its confirmation by the National Judicial Council.

“I note with delight that Justice Ojugbana-Orishedere comes prepared for the office having served in various capacities in the customary court system as Assistant Chief Registrar, Deputy Chief Registrar, Accounting Officer, Chief Registrar and judge,” Okowa said.

He described Ojugbana-Orishedere as an erudite jurist, versatile academic, experienced administrator and dedicated public servant, who presided over Area Customary Courts in Kwale, Ogharefe and Koko at different times in her distinguished career.

The governor urged her to redouble her efforts by being a good example of hard work, transparency, accountability, fairness and justice.

Responding, Ojugbana-Orishedere said that she was humbled by her appointment and thanked the governor for finding her worthy to serve.

She also thanked the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Diai, for the part she played in her appointment and her continued support to judges in the progress of the judiciary.

She paid special tribute to her predecessor, Elumeze, for her inspiring role in the dispensation of justice in the state. (NAN)