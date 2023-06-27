Delta FRSC to deploy 549 personnel for Eid-el-kabir celebration

By Clara Egbogota

Mr Bassey Eshiet, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Delta Command, said that 101 officers, 298 marshals, 150 Special Marshals were deployed for the Eid-el-kabir celebration.

Eshiet told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba, that 15 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, one tow truck and three ambulances were deployed to man strategic points.

“The 2023 Eid-el-Kabir Sallah will be celebrated on June 28 across the world. Muslim faithful, as well as other Nigerians, will take advantage of this period to travel to celebrate with family members and friends.

“Expectedly, the volume of traffic will rise during the festive period with attendant traffic congestion, gridlocks, and road obstructions as well as road traffic crashes, which may result in fatalities and injuries.

“The FRSC in its usual proactive method of handling road traffic management, commenced the 2023 Eid-el-kabir Special Patrol to ensure that all road users obeyed traffic regulations to engender Safety and efficient travel time,” he said.

He urged motorists to be Safety conscious by complying with all road and vehicle rules and regulations. Road users should plan their journey to avoid night travel and road rage.

“The FRSC operatives will be on ground to ensure that road traffic crash is minimised during the festive season and beyond. (NAN)

