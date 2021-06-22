Delta FRSC counsels motorists on reckless driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta on Tuesday urged motorists to refrain from reckless driving to prevent incessant road traffic accidents in the state.

The FRSC Sector in the state, Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, made the call in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba.

Okoyeocha said that drivers should reduce their speed to the barest minimum, noting that there is a standard speed limit for every kind vehicle on a particular road.

“Motorists should stop speed violation and lane violation in the state.

“Speed is the leading cause crashes on the road and want all road users to cautious of their speed level.
have a device like radar speed gun that monitors the speed of an incoming vehicle. Once you are suspected to have over sped, give you a ticket and you pay for the violation.
“That is why encourage transport owners and even the private vehicle owners to install the speed limiting device.

“It helps the vehicle to operate at a preloaded speed so as not to go beyond the speed limit.

The sector also urged residents to use designated motor parks rather than boarding vehicles on the road for safety purposes.

“It is quite that we see people boarding buses on the road; that is why we have fleet operators and designated parks.

“We should desist from boarding vehicles on the road and make use of registered parks in the state. It is very risky.

He also noted that drivers should not engage in alcohol intake before embarking on any journey.

“Drivers should refrain from drug abuse and intake of intoxicating substances that affect their vision and judgment while driving,’’ he said.

He also urged the public to cooperate with FRSC to ensure a safe motoring environment.

“We are your friends, the whole essence is to save lives; so we should obey all the rules governing the road and we should cooperate with officials of the corps while on duty.

for any reason we have cause to register apprehension, we should channel grievances appropriately and they will redressed,’’ he said.

He, however, assured that FRSC would continue to carry out massive road education, enlightenment and enforcement to ensure compliance of all road users with traffic and rules. (NAN)

