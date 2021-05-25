The Delta Ministry of Science and Technology has begun Information Communication Technology Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT-YEP) for 630 youths in the state.Speaking at the opening on Monday in Asaba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Bernald Okonta, commended the state government for the initiative.Okonta said that the empowerment programme through various ICT skills would enable the youths make themselves self-employed and contribute meaningfully to the development of the economy of the state.

He advised the participants to take the training serious, adding that the state government had expended much in organising the programme to enhance their knowledge in ICT.Okonta reminded the participants to count themselves lucky to be among the 630 participants chosen out of thousands of youths who applied for the programme.

He stressed the need for youths in the state to be industrious with the right platforms for them to be self-employed as provided through the ICT programme.The programme covers ICT courses for self-employment.The participants lauded the government for the initiative, which they said would help the become self dependent.They pledged to be committed and acquired the skill which, they promised to transfer to benefit other youths in the state (NAN)

