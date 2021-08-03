Delta COVID-19: Unilorin advises students to avoid crowded areas

Dr. Rasheed Odunola, the Director of Health Services, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), on Tuesday advised students to avoid congregating at a location to stem the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

Odunola, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, also charged the university lecturers not to allow a mass of students to gather at specific places.

He explained that doing so was dangerous for their health at this time when social distancing has proven to be a potent barrier to the further diffusion of the perilous disease.

The medical expert insisted that humanity was yet to defeat the Coronavirus disease, pointing out that the Delta variant of the disease has been found to be more dangerous and faster in spreading.

He encouraged staff and students as the university host community to always be vigilant and show more responsibility by serving as agents of dissemination of information on the series of challenges posed by the pandemic.

Odunola also urged staff to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination to get themselves protected against the disease.

The director lamented the poor turnout of staff for the vaccination, noting that only about 600 have so far taken the jab the last time it was administered at the university.

The director regretted that the a figure was too low when compared to the total number of staff of the institution.

He encouraged those who have not taken the vaccine to brace-up for it as those who missed it the last time would be opportune to have it next month, when the vaccine would be brought to the university again.

Odunola however dismissed the discouraging information on the vaccine that its injection is inimical to the health of those who had taken it.

He explained that the campaign against the vaccine was an incontrovertible product of ignorance and an act of baseless propaganda, which has no scientific basis. (NAN)

