Delta confirms outbreak of Avian influenza, 164,173 birds reported dead – Commissioner

The Delta government has confirmed the outbreak of Avian influenza in the state, with 164, 173 birds reported dead.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Julius Egbedi, made this known while addressing a newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba.

”Government has taken action to curtail the spread of the disease.

”So far, some poultry farms across seven local government areas of the state have been affected by the flu.

“With reported figures put at 164,173, we know it may be more than this, but this is the official number from the reported cases.

“On June 22, we got a call from some poultry farms in Ughelli on birds dying in their numbers.

“We dispatched our team of veterinary experts to the farms and they collected samples which we sent to the Veterinary Institute in Gwon, Jos for analysis.

“However, when the result came out, it confirmed a case of the Avian Flu Influenza,” Egbedi said.

The commissioner said the affected farms are located in Sapele, Udu, Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Oshimili South and Okpe LGAs.

”Following the confirmation of the disease, the State Ministry of Agriculture sent experts to go disinfect the affected farms to help curtail the spread,” he said.

Egbedi advised residents of the state not to panic, saying that the government is working round the clock to ensure the disease is curtailed.

“We want to assure the general public and all poultry farmers that government is on top of the situation. There is no need for panic.

“We equally want to use this medium to reach out to poultry farmers across the state to report to the ministry of they notice any form of bird deaths.

“The state government is alive to its responsibility and will do every thing necessary to protect the poultry business which is an integral part of our agriculture economy,” Egbedi said.(NAN)

