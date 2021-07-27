Delta Commissioner urges students to study hard to become successful

Mrs Rose Ezewu, Commissioner for Secondary Education in Delta, has urged Nigerian students to always study hard to excel in their examinations to become productive adults.

Ezewu made the plea on Tuesday, while monitoring the ongoing third term promotion examinations in some schools across the state.

According to her, this is one way for students to broaden their minds, knowledge and become successful individuals, problem solvers, employers and wealth creators in the society.

The commissioner described teachers as critical stakeholders in the development of any society, especially in the area of building and shaping the orientation of children.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is committed to transforming the education sector by ensuring a conducive teaching and learning environment for students and teachers in the state.

“Teachers should reciprocate government’s huge investment in the education sector by being more committed to their duties,’’ she said.

Some of the schools monitored by the commissioner and her team included Okeme Secondary School, Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area and Ogbe Secondary School, Effurun.

Others are Alegbon Secondary School, Ekpan, both in Uvwie Local Government Area, and Edjeba College in Warri South Local Government Area. (NAN)

