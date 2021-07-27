Delta Commissioner urges students to study hard to become successful

 Mrs Rose Ezewu,  for Education in , urged Nigerian to always study hard to excel in their examinations to become productive adults.

Ezewu made the plea on Tuesday, while monitoring the ongoing third term promotion examinations in some schools across the state.

According to her, this is one way for to broaden their minds, knowledge and become successful individuals, problem solvers, employers and wealth creators in the society.

The described teachers as critical stakeholders in the development of any society, especially in the area of building and shaping the orientation of children.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’ administration is committed to transforming the education sector by ensuring a conducive teaching and learning for and teachers in the state.

“Teachers should reciprocate huge investment in the education sector by being more committed to their duties,’’ she said.

Some of the schools monitored by the and her included Okeme , Okuokoko in Okpe Local Area and Ogbe , Effurun.

Others are Alegbon Secondary , Ekpan, both in Uvwie Local Area, and Edjeba College in Warri South Local Area. (NAN)

