Delta CJ constitutes election petition tribunals for LG poll

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has constituted election petition tribunals for petitions arising from March 6, local government councils poll in the state.

Mr Timothy Agbarag, the Public Relations Officer of the state Judiciary said this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

“The Chief Judge constituted the tribunals in pursuant of Sections 129 and 130(3) of the Delta Independent Election Commission Law 2017.