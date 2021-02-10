The Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has constituted mobile courts in the three senatorial districts of the state to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in order to contain the spread of the virus . The Publics Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Justice, Mr Timothy Agbaragu disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Asaba .

Agbaragu said that constitution of the courts was enforce the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of the virus in the state. He said the measure was in pursuance to the state’s Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulation 2021 which provides that residents in the state must comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said the regulations included wearing of face mask, washing of hands, use of hand sanitiser approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ), as well as maintaining social/physical distance at all gatherings. According to him, the court for Delta North Senatorial district, will sit at Asaba, Agbor and Ogwashi-Uku and will be presided over by Mrs Helen Okonkwo-Ikeh, S. A. Anime, Mrs D. N. Okafor and N. C. Okolie.

“In Delta South, Happy Enakpoya, Mrs E. M. Sowho, Mrs. I. G. Ekusare and Mrs. E. V. Tunde-Smooth will sit at Warri, Oleh, Ozoro and Bomadi,” he stated. The PRO added that in Delta Central, the mobile court would sit at Ughelli, Effurun, Sapele and Agbarho with Onome Esade, Mrs. E.U. Onoberhie, I. Akporido, and Epete Diodemise, presiding.

It stated that the courts would begin sittings on Wednesday, and urged stakeholders in the administration of justice to cooperate with them for efficient and speedy dispensation of justice. (NAN)