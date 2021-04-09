The Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali, has deployed 2016 police personnel for Saturday’s Isoko North Local Government Area Constituency by- election in the state.The CP said this in a statement issued by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, on Friday in Warri.Ali said that the personnel were expected to provide adequate security for the electorate and INEC officials.He said that they would also be at all the polling units and some identified hot spots in the local government

.The CP said that movement had been restricted around Isoko North LGA effective from Friday, April 9, midnight till 4:00 pm on Saturday.The statement said: “Following the Isoko North Constituency by-election scheduled for Saturday, the CP has deployed 2016 personnel to provide security during the election.“The CP assures residents of the command’s committment to ensure adequate security for everyone throughout the voting period.“Front runners in the bye election should please caution their supporters and foot soldiers to refrain from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.“No Police aide or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality to polling unit or on any movement while the bye election lasts.“Any security aide violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”.

The statement quoted the CP as assuring the electorate that the police personnel would be professional in discharging their assigned duties.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election is for the vacant Delta House of Assembly seat created by the death of Tim Owhefere.Owhefere died on Jan.27 at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba after a brief illness, at the age of 57.He was the Majority Leader in the Delta House of Assembly.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

