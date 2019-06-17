Delta: Burglars allegedly steal goods worth millions of Naira, N800,000

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Burglars operating in Oleh community in Delta state on Sunday evening allegedly stole goods worth millions of naira and N800,000 cash.

Oleh community in Isoko South local government area is reported to be facing the seige of burglars, who have allegedly murdered security guards attached to their targets.

But Sunday’s incident, it was gathered, was a furmished salon shop owned by a wife of a prominent politician in the area.

The Burglars were said to have during wee hours broke into the shop where they stole hair making and make ups materials.

“We are shocked to see our shop broke into by unidentified Burglars, and the Burglars removed accessories and other materials worth millions of naira including N800,000 that was left inside a drawer,” Rosemary Efejiro, an apprantice said.

The owner of the shop who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity said the matter was reported to the police at Oleh Police Division who are investigating the incident.

The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome who confirmed the incident said investigation was ongoing to ensure the burglars are arrested

“We are also investigating similar incident involving road side traders who sell fried yams and akara that was attacked by miscreants who pretended to be customers but grabbed her bag containing huge sums of money and disappeared,” Onome said.

Meanwhile, the council boss, Sir Constantine Ikpokpo has called on security agents to intensify security in order to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.



Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

