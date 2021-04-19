A lawmaker in Delta, Mr Fred Martins, has urged the youth in the country to rise up to the challenge of aspiring for leadership positions through active involvement in politics.

Martins, Chairman, Delta House Committee on Youths and Sports Development, made the call while declaring open a two-day capacity workshop for the state Youth Parliament on Monday in Asaba.

Martins was represented by the member representing Isoko South Constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Ferguson Onwo.

He commended the state government for constituting the State Youth Parliament.

The lawmaker urged the State Youth Parliamentarians to take advantage of the platform to enhance their political dreams.

“I want to first thank God for this opportunity given to us, especially the youths in the state for this noble idea.

“This idea, no doubt, is indeed noble and it is also a blessing to our youths.

“I wish to, therefore, encourage young people to aspire for leadership positions.

“You should take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your political profile,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, noted that the capacity workshop was aimed at exposing the youths to the tenets of parliamentarianism.

“Today, I want to encourage you to see this platform as a school to enhance your knowledge as well as expose you on what it takes to enhance effective legislation,” he said.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Legislative Matters and former member, House of Assembly in the State, Mr Efe Ofobruku, also spoke at the event.

He stressed the need for youths in the state to have a change of mindset towards governance.

The two-day workshop, with the theme “Understanding Legislative Procedures And Youth Engagement”, is an initiative of the state Ministry of Youth Development.(NAN)

