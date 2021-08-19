Delta Assembly passes urban, regional planning bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Urban and Regional Planning Administration Bill, following the presentation of a report by Mr Reuben Izeze, Chairman, House Committee on Urban Renewal.Izeze said that the bill would provide control and administration for urban and regional planning, urban development, urban renewal and building activities in the State.

Moving the motion for the passage of the bill, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, urged the house to suspend Order 12, Rules 77 and 78 of the assembly.The motion was supported by Mr Felix Anira, the member representing Sapele Constituency in the assembly.

Members of the house, present at the sitting, unanimously adopted the bill through a voice vote, as the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, noted that its passage would promote the rapid development of the state. “I must commend you all for recognising the importance of this bill, as well as ensuring its speedy passage,” he said.(NAN)

