Delta Assembly passes N282bn revised Appropriation Bill for 2020

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2020 revised Appropriation Bill of N282 billion.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had on Tuesday sent the Appropriation Bill to the House for approval.

Presenting the report, Mr Festus Okoh the Vice Chairman of the Committee said that out of the N282.3 billion, N152.4 billion was for recurrent expenditure while N129.8 billion was for capital expenditure.

Okoh said that the committee observed that the revised budget was in compliance with the Federal Government’s plan aimed at developing and implementing a national responsive integrated framework to address economic distortions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr Tim

Owhefere moved a motion for the House to suspend Rule 77, 78 and 79 to enable it take the third reading and pass the Bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the House when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by Mr Peter Uviejitobor (PDP-Udu).

The speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the Bill and assured residents of more dividends of democracy.

The House also during the plenary screened and confirmed nominees for appointment as Chairman and members of the State Public Procurement Council.

The nominees were Mr Okey Ofili as Chairman, while Mr Edwin Abraka and Mr Okezi Odugala will serve as members. (NAN)

