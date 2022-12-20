Delta Assembly passes N256.7bn 2022 supplementary budget

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state N256.7 billion 2022 supplementary budget.



Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had forwarded the supplementary budget through a letter, read by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori during plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.



Okowa said that the budget became necessary due to certain government exigencies, saying it would help to taking care of ongoing developmental projects in the state.



Leading the debate on the budget, the majority leader, Chief Ferguson Onwo who commended the governor for the initiative, said that the essence of the budget was to cater for projects that were not provided for in the already approved budget.



He urged the lawmakers support the budget and ensure its speedy passage.

On his part, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, said also supported the passage of the budget.



“If the governor in his wisdom has discovered that there were some projects that were not captured in the approved budget, and he decided to include them in the supplementary budget, I think he has done well,” he said.



Consequently, the majority leader moved a motion to suspend relevant sections of the House Rules to enable it take the third reading and passage of the bill.



The motion which was unanimously adopted, when put to a voice vote by the speaker.



The Speaker while commending the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, said that the budget was an indication that Okowa was irrevocably committed to the overall development of the state.



“Distinguished colleagues, I cannot thank you enough for the passage of this Bill. We have again proven to the people of the state that government cares and is ever ready to meet developmental needs of the state.



“This is a sign that democracy is alive and thriving in the state. This bill seeks to adjust and realign the budgetary provisions of the 2022 budget to accommodate hovernment’s commitments/priority projects and programmes not adequately provided for in the 2022 budget.



“Therefore, I thank His Excellency, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his foresight leadership and zeal for the development of the state and this is a pointer that the state government will surely finish strong.”(NAN)