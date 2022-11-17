Delta Assembly passes Administration of Criminal Justice Bill

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, Nov. 17, 2022 (NAN)The Delta House of Assembly has passed the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Bill 2022.

The bill was passed during plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor, in Asaba.

This followed a report presented by the Chairman, Joint Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters and Special bills, Mr Charles Oniyere.

Presenting the committee’s report, Oniyere said the executive bill, when passed, would help to eradicate stress to victims and witnesses.

He also said that the proposed law would help to eliminate avoidable complexity in legislative framework, aimed at reducing unnecessary delays and inefficiency of court processes.

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Chief Ferguson Onwo, moved a motion for the suspension of Order 12, rules 79, 82 and 83 of the House, for the third reading of the bill and its passage.

The deputy speaker while commending the members for the speedy passage of the bill, noted that it was a hallmark of the achievements of the seventh assembly.

Ochor also said that the bill was intended to simplify criminal procedures as well as provide for an enduring legislative framework that would ensure fair conduct of criminal prosecution in the state.

”The provisions of this bill have addressed the gap in the repealed Administration of Criminal Justices Law, 2016 and has also strengthened our courts to deal with cases efficiently and expeditiously,” he added.(NAN)

