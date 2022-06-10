Delta Assembly passed 69 bills in 5 years – Speaker

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori has said that the assembly passed 69 bills from May 2017 to June 7.

The speaker disclosed this at a news conference to commemorate the third anniversary of the seventh assembly on Friday in Asaba.According to him, since I assumed office as the speaker, the assembly has passed a total 69 bills.He said that out of the 69 bills passed, 63 had been assented to by the State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, while the remaining six were awaiting assent.Oborevwori explained from June 7, 2021 to June 7 2022, the assembly received a 25 bills, adding that 15 of the bills were Executive Bills, while 10 were private- members bills.”Out of the 25 bills, 21 have been passed, 16 of them have been assented to by the governor, while six are awaits the governor’s assent. Three are still undergoing consideration by the house.”

Some of the bills passed by the state assembly include; the Delta State University (Amendment) law, 2021, Delta State audit law, 2021 and the Delta State House of Assembly Fund Managemen (Financial Autonomy) law, 2021,” he added.Oborevwori also disclosed that the assembly received 85 motions, adding that the seventh assembly since inauguration had dutifully continued to perform its oversight of other arms of government.”

We have demonstrated strong will in scrutinising requests from the executive arm of government, ensuring passage of realistic budgets, robust engagement with Ministries, Department and Agencies ( MDAs) oversight of government’s projects and programmes.”In the course of the third session of the seventh assembly, we reaffirmed our commitment in contributing efficiently and effectively, legislative actions and programmes geared toward infrastructural development among others,” Oborevwori added.Oborevwori who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship flagbearer of the state, commended Okowa for his support, adding that Delta was among the first states to operate financial autonomy in the three arms of government.According to him, his respect for the doctrine of separation of power among the three arms of government had resulted in economic growth, job creation, infrastructural development, peace and security in the state.He also commended the people of the state for their prayers and support for the legislature. (NAN)

