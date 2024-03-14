Delta Assembly partners NBA on good governance

The Delta Assembly has pledged to partner with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in ensuring good governance in the State.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Dennis Guwor, said this when Chief Oghenero Okoro, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)Warri chapter, led members on a courtesy visit on Thursday in Asaba.

Guwor said that the eight Assembly under his watch would continue to synergies with relevant stakeholders in ensuring good governance in the state.

The speaker, flanked by some Principal Officers and members of the House, described the session with the NBA as a welcome development.

According to Guwor, the meeting provides opportunity for the Assembly to reconnect with a body that is key to law making business in the state.

”The interpretation and implementation of laws enacted by the Assembly rest on the shoulders of the Bar; and there is need to remain in partnership with the NBA, which is the umbrella body of the practitioners,” he said.

Guwor said that it was gratifying to see laws passed by the Assembly being implemented and enforced for the good of the people of the state.

According to him, no society can thrive without law and order.

The speaker explained that the House had to set up a Committee on Legislative Compliance, headed by Deputy Speaker, Mr Author Akpowowo, to ensure laws and resolutions passed by the House were complied with.

He charged members of the association to collaborate and work closely with the committee to enhance high standards in their practice as lawyers.

Guwor added, ”as a final year law student, I look forward to joining the NBA soon.”

He also disclosed that nine members of the eight Assembly, as well as the Acting Clerk of the House, the Deputy Clerks and his Legal Adviser, were all members of the association.

He, therefore, assured the visiting NBA officials of his support whenever the need arose.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NBA Warri Branch, Okoro said that the essence of the visit was to seek ways for closer working relationship with the House in law making process in the state.

Okoro stressed the need for the House to always extend invitations to NBA during public hearings on bills, adding that inputs of members would go a long way in ensuring a more robust law making process.

He, however, appealed to the State legislature to always make bills passed by the Assembly accessible to the association.

According to him, having access to bills passed by the Assembly is always a challenge to the association.

The NBA chairman thanked the speaker for the audience and assured him of the branch and NBA’s support in the discharge of his duties.(NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren