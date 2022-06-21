Delta Assembly lauds Atiku on Okowa’s selection as running mate

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Delta House of Assembly has commended former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for picking Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 Presidential poll on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s platform.



The Speaker, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori said this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.



“We are grateful to the leadership of the party ably led by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, the National Working Committee and all the leaders of the party for the nomination of our hardworking governor as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.



”‘Dear Colleagues on Thursday June 16, our dear governor, emerged as the PDP Presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.



”On behalf of the Assembly and from the Chair, I wish to formally congratulate Okowa for his emergence as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our great party in the 2023 general elections.



” I want to also thank God Almighty for my nomination as the governorship candidate of our great party, PDP and for the celebration of my birthday.



”I thank most especially my dependable Majority Leader who led other members of the state House of Assembly to join me in the celebration,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ndokwa East local government counci of the state, Mr Juan Governor has congratulated Okowa on his emergence as Abubakar’s running mate.

He said that Okowa’s emergence would attract more development to the nation.

“We are excited and confident that the emergence of Okowa will come with greater development for the people of the state and the country at large.

”We wish to further express our profound joy on your deserved elevation as the Vice- Presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP for the 2023 general election.

”We are therefore not surprised at this promotion. You have worked so hard for it and deserve the recognition you are getting now. This is just the beginning of so many glorious days ahead,” he said.

He added:”We the entire people of Ndokwa East are confident that you will provide excellent leadership through PDP, one of the greatest party in Africa, to all expectant citizens.

”We are particularly pleased to note that the synergy that is already on between you and Abubakar.”(NAN)

