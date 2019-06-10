Delta Assembly elects Oborevwori as speaker

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba
Mr Sherriff Oborevwori has been reflected as Speaker, Delta state House of Assembly.
Oborevwori was umanimously re-elected with Mr Chris Ochor Ochor as deputy Speaker respectively.
Oborevwori hails from Okpe local government while Ochor represents Ukwuani constituency.
Chief James Ibori, two time governor supported Oborevwori as experienced politician.
Oborevwori however assured Deltans of transparent legislature and good working relation with the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa stronger Delta agenda.
