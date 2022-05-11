Delta Assembly aspirant promises positive transformation in Oshimili South

A House of Assembly aspirant in Delta, Mr Taju Isichei, says he will pursue programmes and legislations that will cause rapid development in Oshimili South constituency, if elected.

Isichei said this during an interactive session with newsmen in Asaba on Wednesday.



He promised that his programmes would be geared toward changing the narrative of the constituency, especially achieving industrial growth in Asaba, the state capital.

He said that he would work with the state government to attract local and foreign investors to establish industries in Asaba.

Isichei said that Asaba, with ever increasing population of residents, deserved a more pragmatic approach to tackle the problem of unemployment.



According to him, establishing factories and industries in the city will help to reduce the unemployment rate.

“Oshimili South Local Government Area as the host of the state capital deserves the best of what the government can offer in terms of development,” he further said.



He recalled that some industries, such as the Asaba Textile Mill, SIO Industries, Summit Furniture Company, among others, existed in Asaba prior to the creation of Delta in 1991.

“All these industries to a large extent offered direct employment to thousands of people.

“There were many other indirect employment opportunities, which made the town economically viable,” Isichei said.



He regretted that the industries later became moribund over time, in spite of government’s attempts to revive them.

He described the situation as “economically detrimental to the state”.

Isichei, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, lauded state government’s job creation initiatives.

“These efforts have helped to take some job seekers off the streets,” he said. (NAN)

