Delta Assembly approves eight commissioner nominees

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Delta state House of Assembly on Tuesday approved eight commissioner nominees sent to it for approval by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Names of the nominees were read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori at the first plenary of its 7th Assembly after its proclamation by the governor.

The eight nominees directed to appear for screening on Thursday, June 20, 2019 include: Chief Patrick Ukah, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Basil Ganagana, Mrs Florence Alanta, Chief James Auguoye, Barrister Peter Mrakpor, Mr Chika Ossai and Prof Patrick Muoboghare.

Meanwhile, the House also approved the Governor’s request for appointment of fifteen Special Advisers in line with section 196, subsection one of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The approval followed the unanimous adoption of a motion to that effect by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ochor Ochor.

Dr Okowa stated that the appointment of the Special Advisers is to assist him in performance of certain executive functions as Governor, Delta State.



