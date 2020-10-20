Delta Assembly approves concessioning of Asaba Airport

The Delta House of Assembly has approved the concessioning of the Asaba International Airport to attract foreign and commercial cargoes.

The approval followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere, during its plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier requested the Assembly to approve the concessioning of the airport.

Okowa said that the concessioning was part of the efforts of the state government to leverage the transport infrastructure toward the diversification of the economy from dependence on oil revenue.

”The state government called for the expression of interest from reputable companies for the concessioning of the airport.

”The decision which is in line with our administration’s operation strategy, is to create room for the involvement of the private sector in the redevelopment and the upgrade of existing facilities at the Airport.

” Such is to meet international standard as well as attract foreign commercial and cargoes airline operators into Asaba.

”The concessioning exercise is among other accelerated investments in new infrastructure at the airport and the upgrading of the existing ones to satisfactory standard.

”Having regard to the benefits that will accrue to the State upon the concessioning of the airport, the State Executive Council at its 9th meeting held in August 2019 approved Messrs FIDC-Menzies Consortium as the preferred bidder for the concessioning of the Asaba Airport,” he said.

The motion for the approval of the concessioning was unanimously adopted by the Assembly.

This was after it had been put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, and seconded by the member representing Patani constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Sinebe. (NAN)