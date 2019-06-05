Delta: APGA resolves leadership crisis, re- elects Afam Enemokwu

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance ( APGA) Delta state chapter on Wednesday resolved its differences and re-elected Afam Enemokwu as Chairman.

Those elected after the meeting at its secretariat in Asaba include, Afam Enemokwu as chairman, Chief Emmanuel Turner as deputy state chairman, Joseph Okproma as secretary, among others.

Speaking to journalists after the elections, the re-elected chairman, Enemokwu said the election marked a new dawn in the history of the party and assured that the crisis which bedeviled the party, had been resolved.

“I am very happy that I am back, the party has been repositioned and all forms of disagreement have also been buried as the elections were conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) under the watchful eyes of the police, security agencies” Enemokwu said.

He equally exuded confidence that the party was out to conquer new grounds as power has been given to the grassroots even as he said he had forgiven warring factions of the party while e called for peaceful coexistence.

“The way we were, we could not have made much impact , We have now taken power to local governments so that we can get capable hands in order to build on what we did at 2019 elections.

“We believe that in the next dispensation, we shall target to win not less than 20 constituencies in the state House of Assembly” he disclosed.