Delta APC welcomes Oborevwori to guber race

…Says he’s weakest link in the contest ahead

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation has said the embattled Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, is the weakest link in the 2023 governorship election in the state, and welcomed his Monday afternoon “victory” at the Court of Appeal.

Specifically, the court had set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which on July 7, 2022, nullified his nomination on grounds of certificate forgery and perjury preferred against him by his main opponent in PDP, David Edevbie.

Welcoming Oborevwori’s victory, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro, described it as good news for APC.

The former Presidential Spokesman described Oborevwori as a weak and compromised candidate who will find it impossible to explain why Deltans should give him and his fellow travellers another opportunity to mortgage the future of the state with more humongous loans with nothing to show.

He called on Deltans to resist Oborevwori, PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with their ballots, insisting that the PDP Governorship candidate who could not run a House of Assembly, definitely cannot govern a complex state like Delta.

His words: “Oborevwori’s victory at the Appeal court in the certificate fraud case against him by David Edevbie is good news. Oborevwori is the obvious weak link in the 2023 guber race.

“What more can you ask for when you have a Sheriff whose only claim to fame is a specious “street credibility,“ in a state gripped by a selfsame street anomie, a soaring crime wave, unemployment, greed and wickedness.

“What more can you ask for when Delta youths, already seething with anger, have been presented Okowa, the loan master’s main acolyte; his partner in mindless borrowing; his cheerleader in general misplacement of priorities, ineptitude, cluelessness and brinkmanship?

“Deltans do not want the continuation of a government that has pauperized and inflicted untold hardship on them; neither do they want a Sheriff coming to town just to ride roughshod over them: a Sherrif who foreshadows a coming lawlessness, dictatorship and lack of accountability.

Niboro enjoined Deltans to join hands with Delta APC to rescue the state from stranglehold of PDP, stressing that “APC’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is leading the charge to chase out the locusts and cankerworm in human form feasting on our commonwealth at the expense of millions of our dehumanized and dispossessed people”.

