Delta APC vows to kick PDP out of government

By Naomi Sharang

As Delta marks 31 years of its creation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation in the state has said the party will kick the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power come 2023.

In a statement in Abuja on Saturday by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the organisation, the group lamented the level of alleged infrastructure decay in the state, 31 years after creation.

Niboro said level of the alleged decay by the PDP in the state had left all reasonable people wondering what the current government did with the humongous oil money accrued to the state in the past seven years and more.

He, however, expressed hope to indigenes of the state stating that “we must all collectively speak with our votes next March.”

According to him, the task of ousting PDP from Government House, Asaba, has become far more urgent than before.

“Beyond mismanaging the physical resources that have accrued to them, they are now reaching into the future of the state taking loans of mind-boggling figures.

“Come March 2023, we must speak with our votes and kick them out. That’s the only way we can regain our lost glory and restore Delta to a pride of place amongst the states of Nigeria,” he said.

Niboro added, “Deltans are earnestly looking forward to our EDGE Agenda and Omo-Agege will hit the ground running upon assumption of office.

“His developmental impact through infrastructural projects, employment and human capital development already speak for themselves.

“With Omo-Agege, we have an opportunity to raise Delta to a level where it can compare with other states that are leading the infrastructure change in different parts of the country.”(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

