Delta APC guber Campaign Organisation lauds INEC on CVR extension

The Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organisation has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.



Mr Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the organisation gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.



Niboro called on eligible voters in the state to, as a matter of urgency, take advantage of the ongoing CVR so as not to disenfranchise themselves in the 2023 general election.



He also urged them to endeavour to complete the process at designated centres from where they could obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).



Niboro said that going by recent developments, he was convinced that APC would take over the state in 2023 poll.



“The CVR extension offers a golden opportunity to those who could not register for one reason or the other to do so. Their destiny is now in their own hands.



“Also, those above 18 years who have not yet registered, those yet to collect their PVCs or misplaced theirs as well as those who want their voting points or unit and area changed, effect correction(s) to their names, should endeavour to take advantage of the extension,” he said.



The electoral body had directed its electoral officers to continue with the CVR nationwide.(www.nannews.ng)

