Delta APC chieftain seeks team work among party leaders

Dr Rufus Ebegba, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, has called on party leaders in the state to unite ahead of the forthcoming political engagements.

Ebegba, who is the pioneer and a two-time Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Ebegba commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing some people from Delta into sensitive positions in his government.

He said that such appointments had given a sense of belonging to the people and called for team work among APC leaders in the state.

“Within few months, the president has appointed Festus Keyamo as a Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr Chiedu Ebie, the newly appointed Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Monday Igbuya as a Commissioner in NDDC.

“Mrs Blessyn Ataguba National Commissioner of the National Populations Commission, Commissioner for Rural Electrification Fund, Ms Doris Ogunkoya and Dr Dennis Otuaro, Amnesty Coordinator, among others; these appointments are laudable.

“With the increase in appointments that have come to Delta state, I urge appointees not to forget the presence of those who also worked assiduously for the success of the party in Delta and have yet to be recognised.’’

Ebegba said that party leaders must learn from the 2023 elections and be ready to engage youths more directly than ever as they held the potential of swaying electoral outcomes.

“Therefore, appointees and party leaders must work hand in hand so that more recognition can come to the state; giving the APC in Delta more resources to empower our people ahead of future elections.’’

Ebegba called on the leadership of the party to live up to its responsibilities as an opposition party in the state, insisting that politicking never stopped.

“With the fortune the state is enjoying at the Federal Government, party executives and officials must rise to the occasion and be inspired by this patronage by the president.

“The leadership of the party in the state must, as a matter of urgency, live up to its responsibilities as an opposition party, especially with the coming local government elections.

“If we assess the 2023 elections, we will see that a lot of sentiments were demystified by sheer participation; hence APC in the state must be prepared to have a good outing; because the local government elections will be a litmus test ahead of the 2027 general elections,’’ he said.

Ebegba urged the president to give more appointments to those who worked hard in the state but might not be too visible in other to encourage them. (NAN)

By Abigael Joshua