Delta APC chieftain blames internal crisis on lack of collaboration, inclusivity

By Deborah Coker

Dr Tonye Timi, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, has blamed internal crisis rocking the state chapter on failure of the leadership to prioritise collaboration and inclusivity.

Timi said this on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the Delta APC’s internal conflicts serve as a cautionary tale of what happens when leadership fails to prioritise collaboration and inclusivity.

“The Berlin Conference of 1884, for all its moral failings, underscores the importance of structured dialogue and compromise in managing competing interests.

The APC chieftain further said that the Berlin Conference exemplified a quid pro quo approach.

“After rounds of negotiations, handshakes, and the clinking of glasses, European leaders left with their interests secured.

“Their actions, though morally questionable, ensured relative peace among European nations and maximised their collective exploitation of Africa’s resources,” he said.

“Delta APC leaders would do well to emulate this approach setting aside egos and personal ambitions to prioritise the collective good of the party.

“Only then can they hope to achieve their political goals and remain relevant in the state’s political equation,” he said.

The former lawmaker, who represented the Patani Constituency in the state House of Assembly also said that the internal dynamics of the state APC presented a perplexing scenario that raised questions about leadership.

“For a neutral observer, the ongoing infighting marked by power struggles and seemingly endless squabbles begs the question: what exactly is at stake?

“Is it resources, authority, influence, or power? In spite of the intensity of these internal conflicts, the battle lines and key players remain ambiguous, and the constant refrain of “control of structure” seems devoid of clarity.

“One must ask, to what end is this structure being contested amid such disorder,” he said.

He said the ongoing power struggle within the Delta APC lacks even this rudimentary sense of structure and purpose.

He said instead of engaging in constructive dialogue or reaching compromises, the party had become a battlefield of chaos.

“Leaders and factions wrestle for control of ‘structures’ but the question remains: control to what end?

“Without a clear agenda, their infighting risks not only internal disarray but also consistent failure at the ballot box.

“Delta APC’s leaders must recognise that their shared goals whether it is political dominance or policy influence can only be achieved through collaboration.

“Sitting at a round table to discuss areas of influence, roles, and responsibilities could pave the way for lasting peace and a stronger, more unified party,’’ he said.

Timi said there was the need for leaders of the party to understand that persistent squabble only guarantees electoral failures. (NAN)