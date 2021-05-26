The Delta Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to make judicious use of the £4.2 million recovered from former Gov. James Ibori, for the good of the citizens of the state.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary (Caretaker), Mr Sylvester Imonina, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

He commended the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on ‘Assessment and Status of all Recovered loots; Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020,’ for effective and efficient management of the situation.

He said “The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris, told members of the committee and Nigerians that the recovered 4.2 million pounds allegedly siphoned by former Delta Gov. Chief James Ibori, has been paid into the state government account.

“This step is commendable. Indeed, we of the Delta APC want to appreciate the President Muhammadu Buhari for making sure that what was looted from Delta was brought back to the state for its development.

“We are indeed grateful to Mr President for the fatherly disposition used in handling the circumstances and issues surrounding the recovery and the return of same to the state.

“Compared to some states in Nigeria of today which receive less amount of monies from the federation account, there is no gainsaying the fact that the spirit of rapacity still exists in some government officials in Delta.

“For the sake of our dear state, we call on the State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, not to allow this economic lifeline (monies) to go the way of the past.”

The people of the state want to see positive changes in their lives,” he said.

Imonina urged the governor to be transparent in handling the recovered money and other monies accruing to the state.

“As a matter of fact, we urge the governor to tie this money to specific projects in the state.

“This will in no small measure bring joy to the people whenever they see the projects this money is used for,” he said.

He, however, said the people still feared that the returned money would likely be re-looted by those in government.

“To allay this fear, PDP led-government should be patriotic in its acts of governance.

“The APC noted that in view of the happenings in the state, the yearnings of people should not be brushed aside.

“On the other hand, the party calls on all citizens to be at alert and ask questions with follow-up actions on how what belongs to the state is expended by the Okowa led-government,” he said.(NAN)

