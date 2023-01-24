Delta APC candidate tasks security agencies on killers of father, son

By Mercy Obojeghren

Mr Raymos Guanah, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Patani Constituency of Delta House of Assembly, tasked security agencies to fish out the suspected killers of one Mr Dennis Egbejule and his son.



The deceased were alleged to have been killed in their farm on Monday in Toru Angiama community in Patani Local Government Area of the state.



Guanah, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Asaba, called for adequate security for farmers to enable them go to their farms, especially in the wake of the massive destruction by the 2022 flood.



He said the way out of the reoccurring cases of suspected killings attributed to herdsmen, was to encourage ranching, saying that open grazing was no longer in vogue in civilised societies.



He said that commercial cultivation of ‘alfafa, timothy, napier, bacharia and bermuda’ grass as feed for cattle was a huge business with huge potential for job and wealth creation.



Guanah also called on the Ministry of Agriculture to popularise the activities of the National Pasture Development Programme and make available pasture seeds to famers across the country.



He commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged the people to be vigilant as they go about their daily activities. (NAN)