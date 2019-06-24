Delta: 63-yr old SS2 student pushes wheelbarrow to pay fees

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Sixty three year old, Seribo Adelabu who enrolled as Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in 2014 through wheelbarrow pushing, has resumed again.

Seribo Adelabu in 2014 enrolled at Izon college, Bomadi-Overside, Bomadi community in Delta state after he allegedly suffered humiliation among his friends and wife for being an illiterate and a wheelbarrow pusher.

Adelabu who is at present in Senior Secondary School (SSS2), started his academic career at 58 years old for the agony of being an illiterate.

He came into public limelight with the report of his uncommon determination in 2016 as he pushes wheelbarrow to pay his school fees and eke a living for himself and family members.

Some Ijaw people in Diaspora, especially those in United States of America came to his aid by paying his tution fees in JSS2 and sent him some money.

But it appears that the assistance a was temporary one as the intervention did not last, leaving Adelabu to fend for himself.

Adelabu preparing for his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination ( SSCE) next year, confirmed that he actually returned to wheelbarrow pushing for things turned the other way round for him.

“I have to continue with my wheelbarrow pushing job to enable me continue in this academic pursuit and complete it

I want to thank my Ijaw people in Diaspora especially those in the USA for paying up my tution fees when I was in JSS 2, and I thank them for the money they sent to me.

I am still in need of their help now that I am preparing for my final year examinations, West African School Certificate Examination,WASCE,. the fee is pending and I have no money to pay for now hence I am back in wheelbarrow pushing.

I said before after my graduation from secondary school, I will proceed to Teachers’Training College ( TTC) after which I intend to teach pupils”, Adelabu said.

Chairman Education Committee Management (ECM) of the school, Chief Puis Oloye who spoke to Journalists in the area noted that the school management had to encourage the elderly student to enable Adelabu achieve his academic dream of becoming a teacher.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

