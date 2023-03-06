Delta 2023: We have no business with Gov. Okowa – LP

By Carol V. Utulu

The Labour Party (LP) in Delta has disassociated itself from rumours making the rounds that it is negotiating with Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the March 11 governorship election in the state.

State chairman of the Party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Monday in Asaba that there is no iota of truth in the rumours.

He said that the party and its teeming supporters in the state remained resolute in their determination to win the governorship election come March 11 and would never divert its support to any other party.

“The Labour Party in Delta held a meeting yesterday where we discussed the rumour making the rounds that our party candidate, Ken Pela is a stooge to Gov. Okowa.

“The same rumour being peddled also alleged that my humble self have been settled with one million naira to surrender our support to the PDP.

“However, I want the general public to know that the Labour party in Delta has no business with Gov. Okowa, the PDP or any other party in the state.

“As a party, we have not discuss anything of such with Okowa, we have not even held any meeting with him and we don’t intend to do so”, Ezeagwu said.

The chairman advised the public, and especially supporters of the Labour party to disregard the rumours, which he described as being far from the truth.

According to him, the rumour is being peddled by persons who he said are envious of the popularity and general acceptance of the Labour party in the state.

He said: “They are only spreading these rumours to disabuse the minds of our people from voting the Labour party because they are jittery of impending defeat in the hands of our party.

“Those spreading these rumours are simply terrified and afraid because they are being hunted by what the Labour party did to them at the last presidential election.”

Ezeagwu disclosed that some mischievous politicians in the state are hell-bent in doing everything possible to bring down the Labour party ahead of the governorship election in the state.

He said the Labour party in Delta has no dealing or agreement with either the PDP or the APC as far as the March 11 governorship election is concern.

The chairman warned the rumour mongers to desist, saying that the party would not be distracted in its bid to occupy the Government House, Asaba.

“Let me state it categorically clear that the Labour party in Delta is going into the March 11 governorship election with a mandate to win with our candidate.

“We remained in total support and solidarity with our governorship candidate, Ken Pela, and we are confident of victory with our teeming supporters”, Ezeagwu said.(NAN)