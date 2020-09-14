Delta 2021 budget to address COVID-19 impacted businesses – Commissioner

Share the news













The Commissioner for Economic Planning in Delta, Dr Barry Gbe, says the State’s 2021 budget will address social welfare and revive Coronavirus (COVID-19) impacted businesses in the state.

The commissioner said this on Monday at the launching of the 2021 ministerial budget defence meeting in Asaba.

According to him, the post COVID-19 proposed budget will help to address social welfare issues and help to bail out businesses that are affected by the pandemic.

”We are taking businesses out of the pain and stress caused by the pandemic as well as focusing on how to take care of the vulnerable in the state.”

Gbe said though, some capital Intensive projects would be completed, social welfare scheme, social welfare programme as well as social intervention would be the main focus of the present administration for 2021.

”Some capital intensive project must be completed because we are moving towards the end of this administration’s tenure.

“We intend to complete the partnership or the concession of the Asaba International Airport and Asaba/Ughelli dual road project.

”We will ensure that in 2021, we advance the Agro Industrial park and Kwale industrial park up to 80 to 90 per cent completion, because when completed, it will help create jobs for the people of the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the State’s Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye commended Gbe, and his team for coming up with appropriate economic policies.

Augoye said that his ministry would come up with appropriate budget proposal to be presented to the State House of Assembly in line with the policy guideline to ensure realization of the budget.(NAN).