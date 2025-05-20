Delivering differently: The FG’s drive to reform public sector procurement, By Sufuyan Ojeifo

A quiet revolution is unfolding in the often-noisy landscape of Nigerian governance, where reform announcements can feel as routine as rainfall. It is not wrapped in fanfare, nor driven by political expediency. It is measured, genuine, and gathering momentum in a place where reform has long been needed yet stubbornly resisted: public procurement.

On 30th April 2025, the Federal Government launched the National Procurement Certification Portal (NPCP), a new digital platform designed to professionalise, sanitise, and modernise the country’s procurement architecture.

Though seemingly technical, this development is anything but mundane. It is a significant milestone, part of the broader Sustainable Procurement, Environmental, and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) programme, a collaborative effort between the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the World Bank.

At first glance, SPESSE might look like just another acronym in Abuja’s alphabet soup, like many lifeless government committees. But behind the tidy name lies a far-reaching and urgent initiative designed to institutionalise professionalism, build capacity at scale, and restore credibility to the systems through which public funds are spent.

● Procurement reform as governance reform

Procurement accounts for over 60 per cent of government expenditure. It is the invisible scaffolding behind how roads are built, hospitals equipped, classrooms furnished, and public utilities maintained. However, Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem has suffered for decades from manual inefficiencies, uneven capacity, and a tolerance for the occasional swallowing of millions of naira by infamous snakes. The result? A system that has been too easy to game and slow to serve.

The NPCP aims to change all that. By supporting structured certification programmes and digital training, the platform equips procurement officers across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) with the clarity, consistency, and competence that modern governance demands.

As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris aptly put it, “The portal is not merely a technological upgrade. It is a tool of accountability for citizens and the state.”

I cannot overstate this point. Certification, now mandatory and accessible, ensures that procurement officers are compliant and globally competitive. The portal also empowers the public to demand better outcomes and enables oversight institutions to monitor performance with new precision. It is not just for government; it is for governance.

● Key reforms and achievements

Since assuming office, the Director-General of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, has moved with quiet but unmistakable determination to recalibrate Nigeria’s procurement culture. From elevating capacity building as a national development priority to accelerating digitisation and enforcing harmonised standards, Dr. Adedokun has demonstrated that effective public sector leadership does not need a megaphone. It simply needs to deliver.

On his watch, Nigeria is recording several notable reforms in procurement governance within the SPESSE framework. With the NPCP as its linchpin, these reforms have begun to bear fruit. These include:

■ e-Procurement Platforms: Digitised processes reduce errors, curb manipulation, and allow for real-time tracking.

■Monthly Contract Award Reports: MDAs must now publish updates on awarded contracts and their implementation status.

■ Project Approval Categorisation: Classification guidelines streamline approvals and cut red tape.

■ Revised Standard Bidding Documents: Updated to meet global best practices and improve clarity.

■ Twenty-One Day Processing Cap: Procurement processes are now time-bound, without sacrificing due diligence.

■ Price Intelligence and Benchmarking: New tools ensure value for money and help eliminate over-invoicing.

■ Community-Based and Affirmative Procurement: Designed to promote inclusivity by prioritising local contractors and disadvantaged groups.

When subjected to community appraisal, these reforms do more than tidy up procedures. They are helping to birth a governance culture where value for money, fairness, and speed are not distant goals, but everyday expectations.

● Addressing the skills gap

It is a no-brainer that no matter how well-designed a system might be, it cannot function without competent people. The skills gap among procurement officers has been one of the system’s most persistent problems. Many officers were able to navigate high-stakes transactions with little more than intuition and a handful of outdated circulars.

This is where SPESSE, particularly the NPCP, proves its worth. Through structured certification and training modules, the portal is building a new generation of procurement professionals who are not just digitally literate but fluent in public procurement ethics, law, and economics.

Implementation has already begun, starting with more than 7,000 procurement officers and graduates from six designated Centres of Excellence. In partnership with professional bodies, these institutions deliver training tailored to sector-specific needs, from infrastructure and defence to health and education. The aim is not just to tick training boxes but to produce professionals who can hold the line when it matters most.

Let us not forget that the procurement officer is often the last line of defence between public funds and institutional chaos. In a country where a single signature can spell disaster, this training is not a nicety but a necessity.

● Institutionalising reform across government

To give these reforms staying power, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) have moved to institutionalise them. Public Service Rules and Circulars are under review to mandate certification as a prerequisite for any officer handling procurement.

The Head of Service, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has gone further, urging MDAs to dedicate budget lines for ongoing training. Her message is clear: public procurement is too important to be left to chance. It demands professionalism, rigour, and routine investment.

Moreover, what of officers who refuse to step up and bring themselves up to date? The era of sweeping misconduct under the carpet with a wink and a clerical excuse is over. This new regime provides room for discipline, which is how institutions earn trust.

● Ethics and accountability at the core

Beyond technology and training, reform must be moral. No software can substitute for integrity. This is why SPESSE and BPP place ethics at the centre of reform.

Procurement officers are now expected to operate with heightened transparency and an unwavering commitment to professional standards. Lapses in integrity will trigger consequences in line with civil service rules.

It is a long-overdue recalibration not just to satisfy internal controls but also to renew public confidence. A government that takes procurement seriously is a government that takes its citizens seriously. That message is now baked into law, practice, and institutional memory.

● Leadership, quietly delivered

What makes this moment particularly noteworthy is the leadership style behind it. Dr Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of the BPP, has pursued reform with steady focus and without theatrics. He has nudged Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem from the periphery of governance to its centre.

Similarly, Mrs Walson-Jack has exemplified what strategic civil service leadership can look like, clear on expectations, bold in enforcement, and unrelenting in pursuing results.

That this work is being quietly but firmly led by public servants like Dr. Adedokun and Mrs. Walson-Jack should inspire more profound reflection on effective leadership in our public institutions. Not all reformers speak in made-for-social-media video clips, some work in era-defining blueprints, with the courage to execute them quietly.

● The road ahead

As the SPESSE programme expands its reach and deepens its roots, the actual test will be durability. Indeed, as the programme enters its next phase, it must be admitted that rising complexities will dog the dynamic evolution of initiatives, systems, processes, procedures, and programmes.

However, as with every worthwhile programme, sustainability is key. Will future governments build on these foundations? Will procurement officers internalise the new norms? Will MDAs continue to invest in training once external support fades?

These questions are real, but so is the progress already made. Time, as always, will tell how all of this will play out in the future.

What we know now is that for the first time in decades, Nigeria is not just tweaking procurement. It is reimagining it, not as a bureaucratic obligation, but as a strategic engine for national development.

This revolution may be quiet, but its implications could be thunderous. What is unfolding is worth noting, worth commending, and worth preserving.

A new procurement culture is being written into the software and soul of the Nigerian public service, a tribute to the high-quality input made by quiet public servants like Dr Adedokun and Mrs Walson-Jack. It is hoped that their good work will endure for posterity; and, that, eventually, Nigeria will reap the benefits.

● Sufuyan Ojeifo, publisher/editor-in-chief of THE CONCLAVE, attended the launch of NPCP by BPP in Abuja.