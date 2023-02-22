Deliberate policies for PWDs needed, says ADC Presidential Candidate

By Naomi Sharang

Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) says there is need for the public and the private sectors to make deliberate policies toward ensuring inclusiveness of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Kachikwu made this known at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The Constitution guarantees the rights of the PWDs but we play lip service to it” he said.

“We must start with the little things to understand that they are part of us. There should be ramps in hospitals, offices and other public places to protect them ” he added.q

”In developed nations, they contribute their quota to the growth of those nations. There is absolutely no reason why they cannot contribute their quota to the growth and development of Nigeria.

”Our party accords women a pride of place in its entirety. So in a nation that works for everyone women will always do well because we all know that women will always work harder”

“Women will always go extra mile while seeing what’s happening in the private sector”

“If you look at the blue chip companies in Nigeria, you are seeing more and more women emerge as captains of industries because the private sector is working” he said.

“We have to ensure that Nigeria works for everyone so that women who are working harder, who are giving their all continue to be more prosperous, continue to get promoted and continue to get developed”

He said that data suggested that women were the best managers of any government and any economy.

“We are seeing that all over the world. We must understand that we need to do away with the cultural issues that we have in Nigeria that subscribes to the notion that women are an inferior sex.

“Within my party When I joined the party. I noticed that anytime I had a meeting and they want to subjugate me and push women to the back.

“I just made it clear that no and that will never happen as long as I’m the presidential candidate of this party. Immediately they saw that the head man didnt subscribe to that notion, everybody adjusted, and the women are thriving and doing well in the party.

“This is because the leading person has a body language that says that women are equally as important as men and they deserve a seat on the table. (NAN)