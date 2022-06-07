Delegates laud APC leadership on water supply at convention centre

By Ali Baba Inuwa

Some delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention in Abuja on Tuesday applauded the leadership of the party for providing water at the Eagle Square, venue of the convention.

A cross section of those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja expressed happiness on the development.

Malam Umar Faruk, a delegate from Kano State said, “I’m really surprised at the development, the last we came here during the National Convention, there was no water supply and we had to buy bottled water at N400 to perform our prayer.

“The toilets were so bad because there was no water and everywhere was terrible.

“In fact the situation was not palatable,” he said.

Alhaji Lawali Sokoto, a delegate from Sokoto state supported Faruk’s claim, saying that the situation had forced the price of bottled water down.

“The hawkers are settling bottled water at N100 per bottle because there’s water everywhere today unlike the previous time when there was no water at all,” Sokoto said.

Mr John Lewis, a delegate from Benue urged the Federal Government to use the same formula to solve the country’s water problem. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

