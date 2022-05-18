Delegates congress: APC committee expresses satisfaction with conduct of exercise 

The Chairman, APC National Monitoring Committee, Alhaji Ali Saad, has expressed satisfaction and acceptability of the conduct of consensus adopted by APC members in electing delegates at ward, local government and state levels in Kebbi State.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters at the election venue in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, Alhaji Ali Saad, urged the elected delegates to protect the ideology of the party.Saad, who was the former Governor of Jigawa State, identified one of the elected National delegates for Birnin Kebbi Local Government, and Chairman, APC Elders Forum, Alhaji Sani Zauro, as an astute politician of credible worthiness suitable for such a position as national delegate.

Earlier, the APC Deputy Youth leader and Chairman, Planning Committee for the three national delegates elections, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, explained that the party members unanimously consented to consensus in the election of the delegates.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates elected through consensus are Sani Zauro, Hajiya Dammu Bello and Zayyanu Maigishiri.

In a vote of thanks, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, expressed immense appreciation to all APC supporters for their unflinching support to the party and for maintaining decorum, harmony and tranquility in the conduct of the election.He also commended members of the Monitoring Committee who visited the state from the APC National Secretariat, Abuja. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

