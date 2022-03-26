Delegates arrive APC convention venue amidst tight security

Photo credit:@APCNigeria

By Angela Atabo

Abuja, March 26, 2022 (NAN) Delegates have started arriving at Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention amidst tight security.

Some of delegates who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed hope that the convention would go well and that their preferred candidates would emerge victorious at the end of the convention.

Mrs Ibidun Abiola, a delegate from Kogi State, who said that she arrived Abuja very early to participate in the convention, however said it was stressful getting into the venue due to strict security checks.

“I am here to support my party and hope that all my favourite candidates win.

“I must confess that getting into the venue was not easy as the security men were diligent in their duty,” she said.

Mr Abang John, a delegate from Cross River, said the convention would mark the beginning of APC’s victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The convention is finally here and I am glad it is holding. APC will get it right and it will lay the foundation for victory in the 2023 elections,“ he stated.

Mallam Ibrahim Musa from Kano State said APC made a great move by holding the convention.

“This will remain memorable to the party because it will be the decider for 2023.

“I urge delegates to make the right choice of who the leaders of the party will be in order to be led into victory in 2022,” said Musa.

NAN reports that the governors of Kogi and Nasarawa States are among some other dignatories that arrived early at the venue of the convention. (NAN)

