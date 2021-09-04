Delays, voter apathy mar LG elections in zaria

The non-arrival of election materials and electoral officers at various polling units in many parts of Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna state has delayed the start of voting in the area.

Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the turnout of voters noted the presence of police and other security personnel at the polling units.

NAN also observed partial compliance with movement restrictions in Zaria as intra- and inter-state transporters were seen engaged in brisk business at various motor parks around Kwangila flyover.

Operators of commercial tricycle and commercial motorcycle operators were also seen operating in Zaria and Sabon Gari.

Responding to a question on why the delay in the commencement of the elections at 9:42am as scheduled, Malam Musa Iliya, the Electoral Officer of the State Independent Electoral Commission in Sabon Gari LGA, said the office had distributed election materials as at 8:00am.

Similarly, in parts of Zaria local government, voting began amid a low turnout of voters.

At some polling units at Fada in Zaria city, Electronic Voting Machine failures were experienced with some of them indicating that voting began at 1p.m. when it was not yet 9:30am.

Generally, voting began in a peaceful atmosphere in Zaria city. (NAN)

