Dekina/Bassa constituents need outspoken leader — organisation

By Thompson Yamput

The Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin Campaign Organisation says the people of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency of Kogi are in dire need of a leader to amplify their voices and attract development

The organisation made the observation in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja by its spokesman, Mr Salihu Adam-Jiddah on Wednesday.

The organisation described Jibrin, an Abuja-based business mogul, as the “right person.

“What the constituents need now is quality representation for economic development, having suffered bad representation in the past.

“Jibrin has concluded plans for his formal declaration come next week to run for the seat to give the constituency a good and purposeful representation at the National Assembly.

“This is because Jibrin has concluded his long- awaited consultations with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and community leaders and members of his constituency,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the constituents consider Ibrahim as their true son, who has always make them proud, for alway being a father to orphans and a husband to widows.

The organisation thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello and his APC led administration for leading a new generation of leaders dominated by youths and women towards the economic growth and development of Kogi.

It described Bello as “a man of youth, and a colossus, full of energy,” who has made the people of Kogi very proud because of his ambition to lead our country”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

