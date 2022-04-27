Deji of Akure applauds Army for sustaining peace in South-West

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, on Wednesday applauded the Nigerian Army for sustaining peace in the South-West and Akure Kingdom in particular.

Aladelusi gave the commendation when the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Brig.-Gen. Mukhtar Adamu, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

“I want to reassure the commander that my kingdom will continue to work harmoniously with the Nigerian Army for sustenance of peace in the region,” he said.

Aladelusi, who is the Chairman of Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, pledged to continue to support the military in achieving its operational mandate in the region.

Earlier, Adamu said it was necessary to pay homage, and solicit the support and blessings of the traditional ruler.

The commander conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s vision, of “a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a Joint Environment in defence of Nigeria.”

“The key issue there is the ‘Joint Environment’, which is not limited to other security agencies but traditional institutions inclusive,” Adamu said.

According to him, the citizens are valuable for meaningful and sustainable operational success. (NAN)

