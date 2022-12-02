Dein of Agbor to Omo-Agege: “You will make an amazing governor”

The Dein of Agbor kingdom, Dein Keagborekuzi 1, has said that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is the Governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State will make an amazing governor if given the chance to serve.

The first class traditional ruler made the remark Friday, December 2, when Senator Omo-Agege and members of his campaign train visited the Dein in his palace at Agbor.

Responding to a brief speech by Senator Omo-Agege on the reasons for the visit, the Agbor monarch described Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a shining light.

“You are a shining light in Delta State and you have been able to shine in Abuja. Governor Okowa and the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori are your friends. What we want is the best for the State and the nation, and am sure and know that you will do an amazing job as governor of Delta State.”

Earlier, Senator Omo-Agege had told the monarch that a lot has gone wrong in Delta State and he was leading a revolution to bring in a new State.

He promised to upgrade the University of Delta to its proper status other than the glorified College of Education it has been reduced to by Governor Okowa.

State party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, at the Ika South APC campaign rallies, said the wickedness brought on the people of Ika by Governor Okowa for the past seven and half years will come to an end when Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is elected governor.

Also speaking, the Ika South APC Chairman, Hon Hillary Fada Igbude, had lamented that Governor Okowa left only the faculty of education in the University of Delta, Agbor and took all other faculties to the Owa-Alero campus.

” Eight years of Okowa is eight years of suffering for Ika people. Okowa and PDP have treated us as a conquered people and we are going to pay him back in his own coins,” he said.