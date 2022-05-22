Dei-Dei Market clash: FCTA officials visit victims’ families

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Officials of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have visited and condoled with the families of victims of Dei-dei Market clash between commercial motorcyclists and traders.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who led the delegation, also met with leaders of the affected traders, both Igbo and Hausa communities, political leaders as well as the Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris.

He said that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, was deeply touched when he received the news of the unrest that resulted in the destruction of lives and property during the unfortunate incident.

Adesola, who appealed to the families of the victims to remain calm and strong in the face of the tragedy, prayed to the Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the victims and give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also announced the release of a cash token being handled by the Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils’ Services Secretariat, to cushion their pains.

” On behalf of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, I convey their commiseration and condolences to you, and pray that God will help us not to see repeat of such situation.

“It’s our prayer that God wouldn’t allow this to happen again. This peace that we are building on, let’s continue to sustain it, as it’s very important for us.

” As we have seen, we are one, as we have one objective, and let’s build on it.

“The Minister sent us specially to the families of the victims (those that lost their loved ones). No matter what we give, it cannot replace the lost lives.”

The permanent secretary thanked the Emir of Jiwa for his usual quick interventions, support and fatherly role.

Adesola also appealed to residents of the area to remain calm and support the FCT Administration and security agencies in their efforts at building and maintaining peace in the territory.

Responding on behalf of families of the victims, Malam Ibrahim Idriss, who lost a relative simply identified as Harisu during the crisis, described the visit as a welcome development.

” It is very soothing and has reassured us to keep hope alive.”

Also, Chief of Igbo Community in Deidei,

Tochukwu Nzediegwu who described the incident as unfortunate, thanked the FCT Minister for sending a delegation to visit and commiserate with the affected families.

He, however, noted that the FCT minister’s decision to order the immediate closure of markets in the area had helped to reduce tension and escalation of the crisis.

Among those who received the delegation were Mrs Joy Solomon, wife of one of the victims, late Ugwu Solomon; AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Candido, Councillors of Gwagwa, Jiwa wards, religious and market leaders. (NAN)

