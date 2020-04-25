Defying lockdown order suicidal — LASTMA GM

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says residents of Lagos, especially motorists, defying COVID-19 lockdown order are on suicidal mission.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“It is very difficult to understand how we are trying to prevent people from killing themselves by violating the stay-at-home order and some still do not understand the implications for them and their loved ones,” Oduyoye told NAN.

The LASMA boss advised officers on the road to be very careful and safety conscious while carrying out their constitutional duty of enforcing traffic laws.

According to him, this has become necessary since LASTMA officers are not wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) on the road.

He urged the officers to work with the consciousness that members of the public were watching and monitoring them.

“So, why we are doing the things we are doing, let us remember that people are watching, people are looking, people are recording and they are reporting.

“So, let us be extremely careful as we go ahead to make sure that residents of Lagos do not endanger themselves on the road.

“LASTMA officers should not also endanger themselves,” he added.

On the Ramadan, Oduyoye urged the Muslims among the officers to pray for the authority, the state and the country during the period.

“I will like to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in LASTMA, Ramadan Kareem. It is an opportunity to reflect on our lives and the the love we have for Allah and to pray fervently for this nation.

“Above all, we should pray for ourselves, our families and to pray that the pandemic that is going on will not reach our door steps and anyone that we know and that we love.

“May Allah accept our sacrifice of fasting, our prayers and be there for all of us,” Oduyoye said. (NAN)