Defilement of 7-year-old: Police re-arrest, arraign grandmother, another in Enugu

June 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police Command in Enugu State says it has re-arrested and charged to court two suspects on the alleged defilement of a seven- old Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement in Enugu made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ndukwe said the suspects, who were still under investigation, included a 25--old native of Akwa Ibom State as well as the grandmother of the victim, who an accomplice to the crime.

He said the suspects were on June 22, charged to court and remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case.

“This development followed the swift intervention of the Command, re-arresting of the suspects and conclusion of preliminary investigation into the case,’’ he said.

He noted the prime suspect, residing at Ugwuabor Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, alleged to have on June 13, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim with the alleged permission of the victim’s grandmother.

“The victim’s grandmother, 61, a native of Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, residing in the same address, said to have been in the habit of exploiting the minor financial gains.

“This is by giving out her seven--old granddaughter out to men unlawful carnal knowledge,’’ he said.

The police further explained that the suspects were initially arrested by Neighbourhood Watch Group, but re-arrested on June 16, by operatives of the Command attached to Abakpa Police Division.

“With the suspects re-arrested, the victim was rescued and handed over to Enugu State Ministry of Gender Affairs and Department safe custody.

“The case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspects on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the state’s police boss had appealed to /guardians to train their children/wards with care, fear of God and uphold their fundamental human . (NAN)

