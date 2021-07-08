Defendant’s wife told me her husband defiled his niece, 2 daughters – witness alleges

A civil servant, Waziri Garba on Thursday told an FCT High Court in Kubwa that Yusuf Yahaya’s wife, Fatima, told him and that her husband  defiled their eight and six – year- old daughters.The police charged Yahaya a nine-counts bordering on rape.Being led in evidence the prosecution counsel, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, the witness said the defendant his neighbour at 313 Road, Federal Housing Kubwa, Abuja.“Sometime in 2020, informed that Fatima and her daughter wanted to see me over some issues.”

called other neighbours and we all assembled at the defendant’s house and the wife publicly said she leaving him because had something in his house that uses like charms.” We all went in and saw  the charms. We handed it over to the cleric in Bwari Area Council and to  Kubwa Police station.”

When we got back to the area, the wife told us that her husband sleeps with his 16- year-old  niece and sexually abuses his eight and six-year- old daughters too, ” the witness said.

While cross-examining the witness, the defence counsel, Jacob Agada asked him how knew the difference between a charm and medicine as explained the defendant.Agada also asked if had witnessed the defendant having intercourse any of his daughters.Garba however responded saying , the defendant’s wife said the substances found were charms and he was not there any activity. Kezziah Ogbonnaya however adjourned the matter until July 12 for continuation of hearing.(NAN)

