Defendant’s wife told me her husband defiled his niece, 2 daughters – witness alleges

A civil servant, Waziri Garba on Thursday told an FCT High Court in Kubwa that Yusuf Yahaya’s wife, Fatima, told him and that her husband defiled their eight and six – year- old daughters.The police charged Yahaya with a nine-counts bordering on rape.Being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rimamsomte Ezekiel, the witness said the defendant was his neighbour at 313 Road, Federal Housing Kubwa, Abuja.“Sometime in 2020, I was informed that Fatima and her daughter wanted to see me over some issues.”

I called other neighbours and we all assembled at the defendant’s house and the wife publicly said she was leaving him because he had something in his house that he uses like charms.” We all went in and saw the charms. We handed it over to the cleric in Bwari Area Council and he taken to Kubwa Police station.”

When we got back to the area, the wife told us that her husband sleeps with with his 16- year-old niece and sexually abuses his eight and six-year- old daughters too, ” the witness said.

While cross-examining the witness, the defence counsel, Jacob Agada asked him how he knew the difference between a charm and medicine as explained by the defendant.Agada also asked if he had witnessed the defendant having sexual intercourse with any of his daughters.Garba however responded saying , the defendant’s wife said the substances found were charms and he was not there during any sexual activity.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya however adjourned the matter until July 12 for continuation of hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...