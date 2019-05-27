Defendant told me her boyfriend gave her suitcase filled with drugs – Witness alleges

A prosecution, Mr Paul Jiyaba, told a Federal High Court Abuja, Ms Anifowoshe Oluwaseyi, standing trial for allegedly being in possession of 3kg Ephedrine (a psychotic substance) and 1.9kg of cocaine, told him that her boyfriend gave her the suitcases to take to Johannesburg for him.

Oluwaseyi, is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on a two cunts of illegal possession of hard drugs.

Jiyaba, the NDLEA Exhibit Officer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, during cross- examination by the defence counsel, Mr Elvis Ohiwere, said the defendant was arrested on Oct.25, 2017 at the departure screening point of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja.

”She was arrested during the outward clearance of Ethiopian airline flight No: ET910 from Abuja to Johannesburg via Addis Ababa.

”The drugs were concealed in a false bottom of a suitcase,” he added.

Jiyaba also said that he used ”thermo scientific trunarc analyser”, to carry out the preliminary test on the substances.

Justice Okon Abang admitted into evidence; certificates of test analysis, package of substance form, request of scientific aid form, drug analysis report and brown envelope with the number NDLEA/SD/2017/1392.

Other exhibits were; white and brown substances in two transparent pouches, which were the 33kg of ephedrine, a psychotic substance and the 1.9kg of cocaine.

The judge also admitted the defendant’s international passport, her air ticket and transparent evidence pouches with two traveling suitcases into evidence after the NDLEA prosecutor, Mr Mike Kassa tendered them in court.

These exhibits were clearly identified by the witness.

The prosecution said the offence was contrary to section 20(1) (e) and 11(b) punishable under Section 20(2) (a) and 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Abang adjourned hearing in the matter until Tuesday for continuation of trial. (NAN)

