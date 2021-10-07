Defendant swindled cooperative member of N500, 000– IPO tells court

An Investigating Police Officer, Insp Juwairat Suleiman, told a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa that Oneh Monday swindled a cooperative member, Ruth Umezurike of N500, 000.The police charged Monday with criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

Suleiman, who is attached to the Kubwa Police Station, Abujam made the allegation while being led in evidence by the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun.She said a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation was reported by Umezurike against the defendant in March 2018.”

The defendant who belonged to the same cooperative group with the complainant, deceived her and collected N500, 000 from her, with pretence to return in a very short time sometime in 2014.” Members of the cooperative group usually gather their money together and collect monthly in turns so it was the complainant’s turn to collect but she released hers to him, ” Suleiman said.

She said the defendant failed to pay the complainant back her money as agreed and disappeared to an unknown destination until 2018 when he was seen and arrested.She further said during police investigations the defendant admitted that he collected the said sum from the complainant adding that their statements were taken accordingly.

The judge Muhammad Adamu adjourned the matter until Nov.11 for continuation of hearing.(NAN)

